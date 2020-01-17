Part C – Another Name for Medicare Advantage

Medicare Part C is Medicare Advantage. Since 1997, seniors have the option of enrolling in Medicare private insurance. The provider of the plan gets their premium for Part B and an extra Medicare value for each member. These plans shall insure at least what is covered by parts A and B. Are you taking advantage of a great opportunity that exists in the coming months of 2019 and beyond with active members of Medicare Advantage (MA)? You will notice that thousands of seniors across the country continue to enroll to become members of Medicare Advantage as the New Year approaches, but they may want to change their status. Are you ready to help them? MA members are in their annual ‘Open Enrollment Period’ from January 1 to March 31. This period applies to those who are currently members of MA or persons who wish to become members of MA. They will have the ability to switch into or out of a Medicare Advantage plan, but cannot enroll in Part D-controlled drug insurance for the first time, exit Part D, or replace a Part D independent prescription plan with other.

Although not all Medicare Advantage plans include Part D prescription drug coverage, most are likely to offer them. Make sure that the medications you take regularly are covered, as many older people are unpleasantly surprised to find that the plan they apply for does not cover the prescriptions they need. Always check your provider’s directory to ensure that not only your specialists are in the plan, but also that local hospitals are included. It is hospital coverage that could cause a big dent on your finances should your stays not be totally covered. With some simple tips, you will find that choosing the right Medicare Advantage plan will not be the arduous task you might expect. Remember that the right choice will help you find peace of mind next year. Select Medicare advantage to save.

It’s worth taking a few more minutes to make sure you’re covered in a way that keeps you comfortable. Parts A and B are known as original Medicare. The first benefits were paid in 1966 while it was developed in 1965 to assist the elderly with medical fees. It is a health policy of the government which insures most of your medical expenses. Coverage gaps exist and a lot of senior citizens use Medicare supplement insurance plan to insure all or some of the gaps. This creates a situation whereby their medical expenses can be forecasted and tracked from one month to the other and from one year to another.